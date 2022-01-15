Sabah govt will ensure equal development for all communities, says CM

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 15 — The Sabah government led by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is committed to ensure equal development for all the communities in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor.

“The GRS Government has achieved many successes since taking over the helm of the administration with the full mandate from the people after the (state) elections. I thank the people, especially the Chinese community for their continuous support by working together with the state government to bring prosperity to Sabah,” he said.

Hajiji said this at the launching of the 2022 Chinese New Year Dragons, Unicorns and Lions Dance Festival organised by the United Sabah Chinese Communities Association of Kota Kinabalu (USCCAKK) here, today.

He said it is the Sabah government’s hope that the people will continue their support by becoming a partner in progress to realise the government’s development agenda.

“It is my aspiration as chief minister to chart a development path for Sabah and rakyat (people). For this purpose, we launched the five-year development roadmap, Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya last year,” he said.

Hajiji reiterated that the Sabah government has been emphasising the development of human capital and people’s wellbeing which was evident from the huge allocation of RM164.12 million under the state’s 2022 Budget for the relevant agencies, educational and religious bodies.

“In line with the Malaysian Family spirit, the allocations are for the benefit of all religions and races in Sabah,” he said, adding that biggest ever allocation approved by the Sabah government totalling RM47 million for non-Muslim religious bodies and vernacular as well as mission schools this year also reflected its sincerity to take care of the welfare of all the people in Sabah.

In relation to this year’s Chinese New Year, Hajiji believed all Malaysians looked forward to welcoming the Year of the Tiger, which is known for its strength, prowess and bravery, especially after going through an unprecedented challenge from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Looking forward, I am sure the expectation for things to get better is higher this year,” he said, and also commended the USCCAKK for its unwavering commitment to organise the festival during the pre-COVID-19 years before this. — Bernama