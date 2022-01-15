Rural Development Ministry to boost marketability of TVET graduates

KUALA NERANG, Jan 15 — The Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) will empower the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) offered by educational institutions under the ministry to boost the marketability of students to fill industry requirements.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said, currently, the marketability of TVET graduates under KPLB was between 87 and 88 per cent and it could be enhanced by identifying the skills which could truly be matched with industry.

“Most countries have strengthened their TVET by ensuring it is really matching with the industry. There are many fields and qualification levels in TVET starting with certificates, diploma and degree.

“But every stage of qualification must match existing industrial need. For example, what kind of skills do the oil and gas or automotive industry need,” he told reporters after handing over schooling aid vouchers here today.

He said KPLB must also ensure all TVET courses offered had strength so that truly skilled students will be able to find jobs easily after their studies.

Mahdzir said KPLB would find ways to restructure to reduce overlapping of courses offered by various institutions under the ministry.

“This means that if an institution has offered an automative course, other institutions do not have to offer the same course,” he said.

For the record, KPLB had numerous educational institutions related to TVET including Giatmara, German Malaysia Institute (GMI), UniKL, Mara Professional College, Mara Education Foundation College and the Mara Skills Institute. — Bernama