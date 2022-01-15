Johor Umno dismisses speculation on dissolution of state assembly today

Johor Umno Liaison secretary Datuk Samsolbari Jamali says it is just a speculation that the State Assembly would be dissolved today. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KULAI, Jan 15 ― The Johor Umno has dismissed the speculation that the State Assembly would be dissolved today.

Johor Umno Liaison secretary Datuk Samsolbari Jamali said the the Johor Umno had not discussed the matter.

“No, there was no discussion on it. It was just a speculation. Everybody has right to speculate. For Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN), we continue to work as usual.

“Since the 14th general election (GE14) until now, we continue to work to serve the people and now we are also concentrating on efforts to help curb Covid-19 and the flood victims,” he told reporters after attending a seminar on strengthening the Kulai parliamentary machinery for GE15 in Senai, near here today.

Also present at the closed-door programme was Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad, who is also Johor Umno Liaison chairman.

Currently, the BN-led Johor government’s majority in the state assembly has been reduced by only one seat following the death of Kempas assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian December 21 last year.

Following his death, the BN-led state government has 28 seats, with BN having 16, Bersatu 11 and PAS one. Pakatan Harapan has 27 seats out of a total of 56 state seats. ― Bernama