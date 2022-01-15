Dr Adham: Mosti to focus on EV ecosystem development through collaborations with startups, SMEs

Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the effort would be implemented through the Enabling Mobility Electrification for Green Technology (Emerge) programme, led by NanoMalaysia Bhd which, among others, aimed at positioning Malaysia as a producer of EV technology.— Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 15 ― The Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (Mosti) will focus on the development and commercialisation of the local electric vehicle (EV) technology ecosystem through collaboration with startups as well as small-medium enterprises.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the effort would be implemented through the Enabling Mobility Electrification for Green Technology (Emerge) programme, led by NanoMalaysia Bhd which, among others, aimed at positioning Malaysia as a producer of EV technology.

“Focus is given to two-wheeled electric vehicles developed by local EV operators,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Adham said Mosti and NanoMalaysia had conducted several engagement sessions with EV industry players to share their knowledge and expertise to empower the sustainable energy technology sector.

He also said that Mosti had identified an environmentally friendly renewable energy storage systems that can help reduce fuel consumption.

Dr Adham said in an effort to become a carbon neutral country as early as 2050, MOSTI had launched the NanoMalaysia Energy Storage Technology Initiative (NESTI), a national pilot platform to develop and commercialise energy storage systems for electrical mobility, usage in domestic as well as industrial sectors and mobile solutions.

In support of the EV industry, Dr Adham will use the Eclimo ES-11 electric scooter that is powered by nano-structured batteries for his short-distance trips around Putrajaya.

Eclimo ES-11 which jointly developed by Mosti, NanoMalaysia and Eclimo Sdn Bhd was handed over to him yesterday. ― Bernama