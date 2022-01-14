Malaysia records 12 more deaths from Covid-19, zero brought-in-dead cases

Health workers wearing personal protective equipment carry a coffin containing the body of a Covid-19 victim at the Meru Christian Cemetery in Klang August 9, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Malaysia’s Covid-19 deaths rose by another 12 cases as of midnight, putting the overall tally at 31,750 since the pandemic began.

No brought-in-dead cases were reported during the same period, according to the Ministry of Health's CovidNow website.

The death rate has now surpassed the seven deaths per one million mark, based on two-week data.

At the national level, six people have died because of the coronavirus disease for every million people as of midnight.

Malaysia's Covid-19 mortality rates have markedly decreased since the last wave peaked in August last year, as public health authorities ramped up vaccination.

Nearly all adult population has been fully vaccinated as of yesterday.