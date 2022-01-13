Shariah chief judge under probe over alleged sexual harassment demands apology, settlement from Lokman Adam for defamation

In the legal letter sighted by Malay Mail, Datuk Mohd Naim Mokhtar said Datuk Lokman Noor Adam had made defamatory and untruthful remarks against him in a video posted on Lokman’s Facebook page on January 10. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Senior Shariah judge Datuk Mohd Naim Mokhtar, who is being investigated over a sexual harassment allegation, has today sent a letter of demand to former Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam for potentially defaming him in a Facebook video.

In the legal letter sighted by Malay Mail, Mohd Naim said Lokman had made defamatory and untruthful remarks against him in a video posted on Lokman’s Facebook page on January 10.

In light of the matter, the judge is demanding Lokman to immediately recant his statements regarding the allegations and remove them from social media platforms and websites.

Among others, Mohd Naim is also demanding Lokman to openly publish an unreserved apology which is to be posted on the latter’s social media within 24 hours and make an offer of a “reasonable sum of settlement” for the damages caused as a result of the said defamatory statements.

“Failing which, we have our client’s strict instructions to initiate legal proceedings against you, including injunctive reliefs, damages and or any other such relief, with costs and interest, without any further reference to you,” the letter undersigned by Mohd Naim’s counsel Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader said.

In the letter, Mohd Naim had listed a total of 21 defamatory and slanderous statements made by Lokman in his video which was also uploaded to YouTube.

“We are instructed to state that the said defamatory statements are clearly actuated by malice, hatred and/or spite.

“We are further instructed to state that the defamatory statements are unfounded, fabricated, untrue, entirely fictitious and/or have been twisted and slanted to meet your own personal and/or political agenda,” the letter further reads.

Mohd Naim said Lokman’s alleged defamatory statements had tarnished his reputation, caused indescribable humiliation and inflicted untold contempt in the eyes of the public.

Akberdin later confirmed a letter of demand for a public apology was sent to Lokman today.

Recently, police have confirmed ongoing investigations on sexual harassment allegations against the judge involving a 57-year-old widow.

The report said that the woman was still married at the time of the alleged incident in their home in 2020, when her husband was bedridden.

Mohd Naim has since filed a counter-report, denying the accusations against him and said it was all orchestrated by certain individuals to oust him from his position as chief judge.