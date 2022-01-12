Report: Police told to develop sexual harassment probe involving senior shariah judge

Ampang Jaya police chief Mohamad Farouk Eshak confirmed that a police report was lodged against the judge for allegedly harassing a 57-year-old widow sexually and that the judge has filed a counter complaint against his accuser. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — The police will interview more witnesses before concluding its investigation on sexual harassment allegation involving a senior shariah court judge, said Ampang Jaya police chief Mohamad Farouk Eshak.

News portal The Vibes reported him as saying that Bukit Aman’s Prosecution and Legal (D5) division directed the investigation team to expand on several other investigation elements.

“We received instructions from D5 Bukit Aman to further investigations, so there are two, three more things that need to be done before we can resubmit the investigation papers to the deputy public prosecutor (DPP).

“We are not sure when we will be able to complete investigations; there are several witnesses we are looking to interview and they have also asked for different timings, so it’s hard for me to explain in further detail,” he was quoted as saying.

“The case is currently being referred between my investigation team and a team from Bukit Aman, but since this has become a case of interest, we will look to submit the investigation papers to the DPP as soon as possible.”

Farouk confirmed that a police report was lodged against the judge for allegedly harassing a 57-year-old widow sexually and that the judge has filed a counter complaint against his accuser.

“Yes, there is a report. It was lodged several days after the complainant lodged her report,” he was quoted as saying.

The report said that the woman was still married at the time of the alleged incident in their home in 2020, when her husband was bedridden.

Citing the victim’s police report, The Vibes reported that the judge had requested to use the master bedroom of the woman’s home to perform his prayers on the night of the alleged incident.

Upon realising that the man had remained in the room much longer than that required to perform his prayers, the woman went to check on him and allegedly found him lying naked on her bed.

According to the report, the woman claimed she hid in another bedroom and that the judge had commended her for her beauty and strong faith despite his actions, when he left her home at around 3am.

The news portal also reported former Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam of accusing the judge to be a serial offender.