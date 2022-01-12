Popular footballer-turned-pundit Serbegeth ‘Shebby’ Singh dies in Johor

The former Kuala Lumpur player, popularly known as ‘Shebby’ to football fans, died at about 7pm while he was cycling in Sunway Iskandar in Iskandar Puteri. — Picture from Facebook/Football Association of Malaysia

JOHOR BARU, Jan 12 — Former national footballer and sports broadcaster Serbegeth Singh has passed in what was believed to be a heart attack today.

He was 61.

The former Kuala Lumpur player, popularly known as “Shebby” to football fans, died at about 7pm while he was cycling in Sunway Iskandar in Iskandar Puteri.

Police have yet to confirm the actual cause of his death.

Serbegeth, who hails in Johor, made his first football debut in 1978 when he was a defender for the southern state.

He played nine years of international football for Malaysia and was a South-east Asian Games gold medallist in 1989.

In 2012 to 2013 season, Serbegeth was also appointed as a global adviser for Blackburn Rovers.

His football commentator career spanned over 20 years with appearances on Astro SuperSport, FoxSports and ESPN Asia.