KUCHING, Feb 20 — The search for a 20-year-old man who went missing after being swept away in a river near Rumah Siti Tisak in Ulu Skrang, Betong, has ended tragically.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the third day of the search-and-rescue (SAR) operation located the victim’s body at around 10.50am, approximately 15 kilometres from the SAR control centre.

“The body has been confirmed to be the victim by his family members.

“At 11am, the deceased’s body was handed over to the police for further action and was also sent to Sri Aman Hospital,” Bomba said, adding that the SAR operation officially concluded at 12pm.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Wednesday at about 3.50pm when the victim was testing a speedboat that capsized.

Eyewitnesses said he was seen struggling in the water before disappearing from sight. — The Borneo Post