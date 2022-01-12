CovidNow: 88pc of adolescents in Malaysia fully vaccinated

A student receives his Covid-19 jab at SMA Izzuddin Shah in Ipoh October 5, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — A total of 2,768,673 individuals or 88 per cent of adolescents aged between 12 and 17 in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s data on the CovidNow portal, 2,858,109 individuals or 90.8 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, 22,889,297 individuals, or 97.8 per cent have completed their vaccination, while 23,172,722 or 99 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, according to the ministry’s GitHub portal, a total of 27 deaths were recorded yesterday, with nine of them being deaths outside the hospital facilities. — Bernama



