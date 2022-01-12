Azam Baki: Everyone will know the truth one day; I will not resign, only Agong can decide my fate

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki speaks to the media during a special press conference in Putrajaya January 11, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Tan Sri Azam Baki is firm that he will not resign as the chief of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) nor will he heed demands to quit, and views the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as the only one who can decide to terminate him, a report has said.

Azam, who is embroiled in a controversy involving the purchase of millions of shares in two public-listed companies in 2015, reportedly said he has put himself forward to be investigated by MACC’s committees and believes that the truth will be known publicly in due course.

According to local daily Sinar Harian, he said he had followed all the necessary protocols and done what was necessary.

“I hope all can be patient first about knowing the truth.

“One day, at a suitable time, everyone will know the truth,” he was quoted as telling Sinar Harian.

While questions have been raised previously over why Azam did not immediately address the allegations regarding the shares acquisition when they surfaced last month, Sinar Harian reported him as saying that he had never pleaded with anyone or any party to side with him over the matter and said he would reveal the truth at the right time.

Azam also reportedly said there was no need for him to respond to such matters, as he is not a politician, but a busy civil servant.

“I am not a politician, but a senior government officer with a lot of work that must be given due attention and resolved.

“To me, there is no need actually for me to inform the public, as later it would appear as if I have no other work to do,” he was also quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

Amid calls for him to relinquish his post as MACC chief, Azam said that he remains firm in his determination to not quit “as there is no need for me to step down”.

“Only one individual who is most qualified and who can terminate my duties is the Yang di-Pertuan Agong; other than that, I don’t want to bother about whatever demands are championed by any quarters,” he was also quoted as saying.

Sinar Harian also reported Azam as saying that his priority is to provide an explanation to the MACC advisory board members regarding this issue, and that the ball would be in their court after that.

“If they need to refer to other agencies or committees, I have no problem with that. They can assess this issue,” he was also quoted as saying.

On January 5, Azam in a news conference admitted that he had allowed his brother Nasir Baki to use his share trading account to buy the shares in two public-listed companies in 2015, but said he had not committed any wrongdoing and said he had no interest or benefit in those shares.

The Securities Commission (SC) on January 6 announced that Azam will be called in for questioning over alleged violation of stock trading laws.

Citing Section 25 of the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act (SICDA), the SC said every securities account opened with a central depository must be in the name of the beneficial owner of the deposited securities or in the name of an authorised nominee.



