Police investigate alleged SOP violation at a political party event in Kuala Lumpur

Dang Wangi district police chief, ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya, in a statement, said that they detected a viral post on social media by a Twitter account owner, [email protected], about several individuals not wearing face masks at an event. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Police have opened an investigation paper on alleged violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) of Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan, at an event at Jalan Tun Ismail here last Sunday.

Dang Wangi district police chief, ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya, in a statement, said that they detected a viral post on social media by a Twitter account owner, [email protected], about several individuals not wearing face masks at an event.

He said that the case was being investigated under Section 21A of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1998 (Act 342) and Regulation 16 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2021.

In the post, the Twitter account owner questioned the actions of guests who did not wear face masks at an event involving a political party. — Bernama