PDRM to seek extradition of suspect in 2018 murder of palestinian lecturer

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will seek the extradition of a suspect in the 2018 murder of a Palestinian lecturer here for investigation purposes.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said the suspect was reportedly arrested by Palestinian authorities yesterday.

He added that for now, police were seeking confirmation of the suspect’s detention from the Malaysian Foreign Ministry, Palestinian embassy here and Interpol.

“Police will also get the cooperation of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who have good ties with their counterparts in Palestine to obtain information regarding the matter,” he said when contacted today.

Earlier, Bernama had reported that the Hamas-run Interior Ministry was quoted as saying on Sunday that the suspect in the murder of Fadi al-Batsh had been arrested.

Interior Ministry spokesman Iyad al-Buzom told a press conference in Gaza City that the suspect had confessed that he was recruited by Mossad.

On April 21, 2018, Fadi, a research engineer thought to be linked to Hamas, was gunned down near his home here.

In the incident which occurred around 6am, the victim was on his way from his condominium in Setapak to a nearby mosque for Subuh prayers. — Bernama