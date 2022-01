A health worker preparing to administer a Covid-19 test in Puchong, February 28,2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The Ministry of Health reported a decrease in new Covid-19 infections to 2,641 cases today.

This was in comparison to 2,888 infections recorded yesterday which ended four consecutive days of recording above 3,000-mark of daily Covid-19 cases.

The new cases also brought Malaysia’s cumulative tally to 2,788,860 since the pandemic began.

