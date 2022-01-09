Number of flood victims drops in Melaka, Pahang and Johor

Taman Gembira residents are seen during the flood in Segamat, Johor January 2, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — The flood situation in Melaka, Pahang and Johor is improving this evening with less evacuees at the relief centres (PPS).

In Melaka, state Civil Defence Force director, Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said the number of flood evacuees at three PPS in Jasin dropped to 315 (85 families) from 341 (91 families) this morning.

In Pahang, the state Disaster Management Committee secretariat reported that the number of flood evacuees declined slightly to 292 from 301 this morning.

They are from 85 families placed at eight PPS, with Pekan recording the biggest number at 161 followed by Rompin (79) and Maran (52).

In Johor, the flood waters are subsiding, with the number of flood evacuees dropping to 3,441 as at 4pm from 3,714 this morning.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman, R. Vidyananthan said four districts were still hit by floods and the evacuees placed at 46 relief centres, with Segamat still recording the highest number at 1,446 followed by Muar (1,180), Tangkak (686) and Batu Pahat (129).

“The PPS at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dato’ Bentara Dalam in Segamat has been closed after all the evacuees there were allowed to return home.

“The weather now is reportedly fine except in three districts, namely, Johor Baru, Segamat and Kota Tinggi, with an overcast,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the rivers still at the danger level are Sungai Muar at Buloh Kasap in Segamat and at Panchor, Liang Batu and Bukit Kepong in Muar and Sungai Pagoh at Kampung Olak Sepam. — Bernama