Covid-19 home quarantine: QuickMed announces more locations to remove digital tracking devices

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — QuickMed has announced more locations where the public can have their digital tracking devices removed upon completion of their home quarantine order.

In a statement today, it said the new locations which were to open in collaboration with UNi Clinic, would begin operating from Tuesday (January 11) and open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm.

It referred to an incident this morning where many people were queueing up at one of the centres to have their digital tracker removed,

“We would like to extend our sincere apologies to those involved, and would like to inform that the matter was immediately resolved within 30 minutes of escalation,” it added.

Among the new locations announced in the Klang Valley are UNi Klinik Bangi; UNi Klinik Shah Alam; UNi Klinik Cheras; UNi Klinik Kota Damansara dan UNi Klinik Telok Panglima Garang, while the full list of removal centres are available at www.uemedgenta.com/hqms.

QuickMed is a digital healthcare solution of Edgenta NXT Sdn Bhd, which is a subsidiary of UEM Edgenta Berhad under the Healthcare Solutions division appointed to manage Home Quarantine Management System (HQMS) for travellers arriving from high-risk countries as well as positive cases that have been assessed by the Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC).

According to the statement, individuals who have already completed their home quarantine order may head to the nearest location to get their digital tracking device removed with no appointment required.

“Please be informed that the waiting area for these clinics could be limited and our main office at UEM Edgenta Learning Centre located at 5, Jalan 51/217, Seksyen 51, 46050 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, remains operational at the same time,” it read. — Bernama