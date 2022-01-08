Selangor MB: Long-term flood mitigation plans to be discussed during February retreat

Selangor MB Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (second, right) at a press conference in Shah Alam January 8, 2022. ― Pictures by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Jan 8 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said today that the state government will hold a retreat in February to discuss what can be done to mitigate floods in the state, to avoid the December flood emergency from reoccurring.

Amirudin said that the state will look at all the suggestions it has received, and that the meet will include Selangor Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Izham Hashim.

“We will look at the full picture and the entire framework of flood mitigation. It will not be just a piecemeal solution, but a long-term solution, especially for hotspots like Taman Sri Muda,” he said this morning while attending the Post Flood Mega Cleaning Programme at Taman Sri Muda in Shah Alam today.

“Some people say (build a) city (water) channel, some people say Smart Tunnel (Stormwater Management And Road Tunnel), some say river dredging. All these aspects we will see and we will present, God willing, as soon as possible after the evaluation.

“And based on my discussions with the federal government, the cost is very high, the cost is maybe RM1 billion,” he added.

Post-flood clean-up operations are underway in most areas where flood waters have receded.

Last month, Selangor was ravaged by floods, along with several other states in the peninsula.

The natural disaster was one of the worst ever recorded in the nation's history.

To date, 48 people have died, with thousands displaced from their homes.

Yesterday, Amirudin announced that the state government approved an immediate allocation of over RM40 million to rehabilitate and reinforce rivers, slopes as well as road embankments affected by the floods.