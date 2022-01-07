Selangor approves over RM40m immediate allocation for post-flood recovery works

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaking in Padang Jawa, December 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Jan 7 — The Selangor government has approved an immediate allocation of over RM40 million to rehabilitate and strengthen rivers, slopes as well as road embankments affected by the floods that hit the state last month, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said it was approved during the Selangor State Executive Council meeting yesterday, adding that an allocation amounting to RM9.18 million was also approved to fund 13 projects under the state Department of Irrigation and Drainage.

Amirudin said this also involves efforts to strengthen river banks, build river bunds, purchase mobile generator sets and install more flood warning systems in key areas among others.

He said this during a special post-flood press conference here today.

Apart from that, he said a total of RM31.7 million was approved by the state government for critical projects such as clearing landslide debris under the state Public Works Department so that roads that were closed could be reopened.

He said all these rehabilitation and repair works were expected to be completed within a month or two.

Meanwhile, he said as of yesterday a total of 908 units in eight districts have been identified for repair or to be built new.

“We have identified a total of 876 houses that need to be repaired, while another 32 houses need to be replaced. The state government will review the full list that is being finalised and will announce assistance to these families soon,” he said.

In addition, he said houses that were swept away by floods would be reconstructed with the cooperation of the Selangor Zakat Board and the federal government.

On post-flood cleaning operations, he said it was expected to complete by end of the month.

“The first phase of flood-related waste collection will be fully completed by Jan 14, to be followed by two weeks of cleaning up rubbish carried by the floods in affected areas and clogged drains,” he said. — Bernama