Julau MP Larry Sng elected PBM president

SIBU, Jan 8 — Julau Member of Parliament Larry Soon @ Larry Sng Wei Shien was elected the president of Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) at its special general assembly here today.

PBM, in a statement, said the other key office bearers elected for the 2021-2024 term are:

Deputy president 1 : Lembah Jaya state assemblyman (Selangor) Haniza Mohamed Talha

Deputy president 2 : Wong Judat

Senior vice-president 1 : Tebrau MP (Johor) Steven Choong Shiau Yoon

Senior vice-president 2 : Buntong state assemblyman (Perak) Sivasubramaniam Athinarayanan

Vice-president 1 : Rahiman Majid

Vice-president 2 : Dr Sathiskumar

Vice-president 3 : Saiful Bahari Sahari

Wanita chief : Sementa state assemblyman (Selangor) Dr Daroyah Alwi

Youth chief : Na’im Brundage

The 15 elected Supreme Council members are Ab. Aziz Ab Kadir; Alan Oh Teik Choon; Lee Chin Cheh; Zakaria Abdul Rahim; Dr Kaniappan; Levenia Mawas; Kapt (B) Engga Unchat; Datuk Chua Lian Chye; Datuk Roger Tan Seng Huat; Malim Nawar state assemblyman (Perak) Leong Cheok Keng; Suhada Abdul Rahim; Ong Chin Wen; Albakri Salim; Kapten Ahmad Khairul and Ramana K Naidu.

For appointed posts, Nor Hizwan Ahmad is the secretary-general; Jenny Chiew, deputy secretary-general; Tronoh assemblyman (Perak) Paul Yong Choo Kiong, treasurer general; Zakaria Abdul Hamid, information chief; and Muniraa Abu Bakar, supreme council member.

The statement said the party expressed its support for the ruling government and would champion the interests of all races in the country.

Sng, who was PBM deputy president before this, told a media conference that PBM was rebranded from Sarawak Workers Party (SWP) to turn it into a national-level party.

“The application for name change was approved by the Registrar of Societies (ROS) on Oct 27 last year. PBM is a multi-racial party which supports the prime minister and the Keluarga Malaysia government as well as the Sarawak government which is part of the Keluarga Malaysia government,” he added.

To a question, Sng said the party’s membership had surpassed 100,000, including those from SWP and Penggerak Komuniti Negara (PKN). — Bernama