CovidNow: Malaysia’s adult population is close to 100pc fully vaccinated as of yesterday

People wait to receive their Covid-19 booster shot at the Perak Community Specialist Hospital in Ipoh January 3, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 ― The vaccination rate for the adult population in Malaysia is close to 100 per cent, with a total of 22,878,955 individuals or 97.7 per cent having completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, a total of 23,164,441 individuals or 98.9 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For the adolescent population aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,764,980 individuals or 87.8 per cent have completed the vaccination, while 2,855,467 or 90.7 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 216,668 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, with 2,627 of them as the first dose, 3,383 as the second dose, and 210,658 as booster doses.

This brings to a total of 59,033,667 doses, including 7,570,846 in booster doses, having been dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday.

Meanwhile, according to the ministry’s GitHub portal, a total of 16 deaths were recorded yesterday, with two of them being brought-in dead (BID) cases.

Out of the total of 16 cases, four were recorded in Johor, Sabah (three), while Kedah and Selangor recorded two deaths each and Perak, Perlis, Penang, Sarawak and Terengganu with one death each. ― Bernama