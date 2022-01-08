Bukit Aman confirms receiving police report over Azam Baki’s shareholding issue

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki speaks to the media during a special press conference at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya, January 5, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The police have confirmed receiving a report on the admission by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki that he allowed his brother Nasir Baki to use his account to purchase shares.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan in a statement tonight said the police report had also been referred to the Securities Commission Malaysia for further action.

On Wednesday, Azam denied allegations that he had control over many companies, including conglomerates, and described them as malicious accusations.

Azam was reported to have said that it was a ‘total lie’ to create a negative perception against him. — Bernama