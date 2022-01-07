Japan says keen to share disaster risk management expertise with Malaysia

The government of Japan wants to share its experience and expertise in disaster risk management with Malaysia in an effort to reduce the impact of disasters on people globally. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The government of Japan wants to share its experience and expertise in disaster risk management with Malaysia in an effort to reduce the impact of disasters on people globally.

Japan’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Takahashi Katsuhiko, said the Land of the Rising Sun hoped to develop further cooperation with Malaysia in the field of disaster risk management, adding that it would be an important pillar of cooperation between the two countries.

“Due to the recent devastating floods in Malaysia, ideally I hope we can develop further cooperation as the government of Japan has been actively sharing such experience and expertise globally in an effort to reduce the impact of disasters to people worldwide,” he told a press conference on the Japanese Embassy Post-Flood Relief Mission in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) at the Malaysia Tourism Centre here today.

Takahashi said further assessments were needed to create long-term strategies in disaster risk management cooperation between the two countries.

“It is still premature to specifically mention what we (the government of Japan) can offer... We need to talk with the Malaysian government to find out what can be implemented here,” he said.

Meanwhile, Takahashi also said that Malaysia and Japan have enjoyed excellent bilateral ties through the Look East Policy which will be celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

He said the policy has provided opportunities to enhance close relationships through training programmes and grassroots interactions as well as cultural exchanges among the people of Malaysia and Japan.

“I am convinced that this relationship will continue to grow throughout the coming years and I am looking forward to discussing with my Malaysian friends ways to enhance this relationship for our future generations,” he added.

Takahashi today attended the ceremony for the Post-Relief Mission, which is a joint collaboration between the Japanese Embassy and Motac, Japan International Cooperation Agency, The Alumni of Friendship Programme for the 21st Century Asean-Japan Malaysia and Homestay Malaysia.

The mission, which was officiated by Takahashi and Motac secretary-general Datuk Noor Zari Hamat has raised a total of RM150,000, which will be distributed as cash and flood relief assistance at eight locations in Selangor, Pahang and Negri Sembilan on January 8-9. — Bernama