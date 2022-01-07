Former Foreign Ministry sec-gen Mohd Yusof Hitam dies at 86

Tan Sri Mohd Yusof Hitam was buried at the Bukit Kiara Muslim cemetery in Taman Tun Dr Ismail at 3pm today. — Picture from Twitter/Bernama

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Former Foreign Ministry secretary-general and chairman of the Malay Civilisation Board (ADAB) Tan Sri Mohd Yusof Hitam died of old age yesterday.

His wife Puan Sri Michiyo Noor Azian Mustakim said Mohd Yusof, 86, breathed his last about 2pm at Hospital Pantai Kuala Lumpur.

“He died of old age,” she said when met at a mosque here before the funeral prayers for her husband.

Mohd Yusof was buried at the Bukit Kiara Muslim cemetery in Taman Tun Dr Ismail here at 3pm today.

Meanwhile, ADAB council member and joint founder Mohd Arof Ishak told Bernama that Mohd Yusof’s death was a big loss as he was a firm and trustworthy man with high intellect.

Mohd Yusof was ambassador to Vietnam in 1976 before he was appointed as High Commissioner to New Zealand in 1978 and Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in 1986.

Mohd Yusof, who served as Foreign Ministry secretary-general in 1988, leaves behind Michiyo Noor and three children.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah expressed his condolences to the family of Mohd Yusof on Twitter this morning.

“May his soul be blessed and placed among the righteous,” he said. — Bernama