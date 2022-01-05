National agrofood sector suffers over RM67m in losses due to floods, says deputy minister

Deputy Agriculture and Food Industry Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah cited the example of the agrofood sector in Melaka, where over 275 livestock breeders and farmers suffered losses of around RM2.83 million. — Picture from Twitter/Bernama

ALOR GAJAH, Jan 5 — The national agrofood sector suffered losses of around RM67.72 million as 5,000 livestock breeders and farmers were affected by the recent floods that hit several states.

Deputy Agriculture and Food Industry Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah cited the example of the agrofood sector in Melaka, where over 275 livestock breeders and farmers suffered losses of around RM2.83 million.

He said losses are expected to rise as there are still areas that have not recovered fully from the floods.

“All agencies under the Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry (MAFI), including the Farmers Organisation Authority (LPP), have visited flood-affected areas to survey and assess the damage or losses suffered by livestock breeders and farmers.

“The estimated losses are currently just randomly made and it is expected to rise after detailed assessments or calculations are made,” he told reporters after a programme organised by the Melaka LPP in Kampung Gadek here today.

MAFI secretary-general Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid and LPP director-general Datuk Azulita Salim were also present for the programme.

Ahmad said the government, through the ministry, has prepared various aid and allocation to help those affected by the floods.

He said the aid included the Keluarga Agro Bangkit Semula Fund totalling RM100 million for agrofood sector operators affected by floods.

“We have also prepared allocation for agrofood project redevelopment totalling RM80 million in addition to the Rice Crop Disaster Fund million of RM 12 million for those affected.

“Besides that, the Agriculture Department, the Veterinary Services Department and the LPP have presented aid including food provisions, blankets and livestock food input under the MAFI Prihatin initiative,” he added. — Bernama