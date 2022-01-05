Finance Ministry: RON97 up three sen, RON95 and diesel unchanged

A RON95 fuel pump is pictured at a Shell petrol station in Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur November 3, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The retail price of RON97 petrol increased by three sen from RM3 a litre to RM3.03 for Jan 6 to 12.

The Finance Ministry in a statement today, announced the retail prices of RON95 and diesel remained at RM2.05 and RM2.15 a litre for the same period.

“To cushion consumers from the effect of the actual oil price hike in the global market, the government maintained the retail prices of RON95 at the ceiling price of RM2.05 a litre and RM2.15 a litre for diesel, even though the actual market prices for both products have soared above the stipulated ceiling price levels, it said.

According to the statement, the government would continue to monitor the effects of changes to world crude oil prices and take the appropriate actions to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of the people is protected. — Bernama