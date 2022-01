People hold umbrellas as they wait to cross at a traffic light during a rainy day in Kuala Lumpur January 2, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Malaysia today reported 2,690 new Covid-19 infections, which is a fall from 2,882 new cases yesterday.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced today that this brings the cumulative Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,767,044.

MORE TO COME