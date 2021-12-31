On last day of 2021, Malaysia adds another 34 deaths from Covid-19

Malaysia’s cumulative deaths from Covid-19 stand at 31,462. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Thirty-four more people have died in Malaysia from Covid-19, according to the Health Ministry’s (MoH) latest data updated at midnight.

With this, the country’s cumulative deaths from Covid-19 stand at 31,462.

According to the CovidNow website, 11 were brought-in-dead.

Terengganu had the highest fatality rate with 29 deaths per one million people. This was followed by Perak with 22 deaths per one million people and Penang with 16 deaths per one million people.

The national average for deaths currently stands at 10 per one million people. Seven states recorded lower averages. They are Johor and Putrajaya (nine each), Selangor (seven), Sabah and Melaka (five each).

Labuan and Sarawak were the only states or federal territory that recorded zero deaths.

Almost three quarters of the latest deaths recorded (74.4 per cent) were those aged above 60. In comparison, 25.6 per cent involved those between the ages of 18 and 59.

New infections

The MoH also updated its data on daily Covid-19 cases by state.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 3,997 new cases, with Selangor recording the highest daily infections with 910 cases.

This was followed by Johor with 397 new cases, Sabah (362), Penang (254), Melaka (246), Negri Sembilan (229), Pahang (220), Terengganu (200), Kelantan (192), Perak (191), and Kuala Lumpur (148).

Kedah recorded 24 new cases, Perlis (21), Putrajaya (10) and Labuan (seven).

The total cumulative number of cases in Malaysia is now 2,746,555.