Post-flood cleansing in Taman Sri Muda expected to end in a week’s time, according to waste management firm

A woman does her laundry outside her home in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam December 29, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Dec 30 — KDEB Waste Management Sdn Bhd (KDEBWM) needs another week to complete the post-flood cleansing work in Taman Sri Muda, Section 25, here, with the progress at 35 per cent now.

Its managing director, Ramli Mohd Tahir said that Taman Sri Muda was being focused on by KDEBWM in view of the area being the worst affected, besides having a high population density.

“Taman Sri Muda is a large area with 9,071 houses and 179 factories and we estimate that each house requires one roll on roll off (RORO) bin to remove the post-flood garbage, so I hope the residents will be patient,” he told reporters at this housing area, today.

Ramli said KDEWM started the cleaning-up work after the flood waters subsided and the roads reopened which enabled the lorries to collect the garbage since December 25 until now, with about 5,000 tonnes of garbage removed from the flood-hit homes in Taman Sri Muda.

He said over 400 workers toiled from early morning to midnight and the cleansing work also involved the use of 90 garbage lorries and a number of excavators to speed up the process.

According to him, the other critical areas being focused on by the company included Padang Jawa in Shah Alam, Taman Sri Nanding and Sungai Lui in Hulu Langat, Kampung Bukit Lanchong in Subang Jaya and Bukit Changgang in Kuala Langat.

He said that over 22,000 tonnes of post-flood garbage had been collected so far by KDEBWM throughout Selangor. — Bernama