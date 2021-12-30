Drugs worth nearly RM1b seized from Jan to Nov 2021, says DIGP

Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Razarudin Husain said among the drugs seized were 7.9 tonnes of syabu and 5.6 tonnes of ephedrine. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has seized various types of drugs weighing 27 metric tonnes, worth almost RM1 billion, during the period from January to November 30 this year.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Razarudin Husain said among the drugs seized were 7.9 tonnes of syabu and 5.6 tonnes of ephedrine.

Based on the operational record, the success in cracking down on the biggest drug trafficking syndicates this year was in Johor and Penang, which were transit locations for drug syndicates, he said.

However, he added that the number of drug-related arrests this year had dropped by 13 per cent, involving 120,000 people, compared with 137,738 people last year.

“PDRM found that 30 per cent of prisoners in Malaysia are involved with drugs, and this further reduces the country’s productivity because the government needs to increase the cost of rehabilitation, upgrade of buildings and so on,” he said in a special press conference at the Narcotics Complex of the Police Training Centre, Kuala Lumpur, today.

Meanwhile, Razarudin said that a total of 346 PDRM personnel were involved in drug cases for the same period.

He said that a total of 340 civil servants were also involved in drug-related cases, apart from armed forces (104) and firefighters (14). — Bernama