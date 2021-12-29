Number of flood evacuees drops in Selangor, Pahang, Negri Sembilan as of noon

Volunteers help with clean-up efforts as floodwaters recede at Labohan Dagang, Banting December 28, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — As at noon, more than 9,000 evacuees are still at the relief centres (PPS) in the five flood-hit states with Selangor, Pahang and Negri Sembilan reporting a drop in the number of flood victims, while in Melaka and Kelantan, no change was reported.

In Sabah, continuous rain since yesterday caused flash floods in several areas in Sipitang this morning.

In Selangor, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, through a post on its official Twitter, said 2,218 victims were at 17 PPS in the state at 8am today, from 2,387 people at 19 PPS last night.

Several road stretches in the state are still affected by the floods, including at FT 31 Dengkil-Banting Bridge; Jalan Kg Kalong Tengah; Ulu Yam Baru and Jalan Genting Peras-Kuala Klawang and Jalan Kuala Kubu Bharu-Bukit Fraser heading to Peretak, as well as Jalan PJU 7, in front of MRT Mutiara Damansara and Jalan BRP 7/2 Bukit Rahman Putra, and the road leading Lapang Sasar, Subang.

In Pahang, updates on the Welfare Department's (JKM) Info Bencana application (app) showed that 7,201 flood victims are still at 60 PPS, from 7,730 people at 71 PPS this morning, with Temerloh recording the highest number of flood victims, followed by Pekan, Bentong, Maran, Kuantan and Bera.

According to the State Disaster Management Secretariat, 10 roads are still closed and they included Jalan Kuantan-Segamat in Pekan, Jalan Kuala Lipis-Jerantut (Jerantut), Jalan Bentong-Gua Musang (Lipis), Jalan Sungai Lembing (Kuantan) and Jalan Temerloh-Jerantut (Temerloh).

In Negri Sembilan, 36 people, involving 12 families, are still at two PPS, from 43 people at (14 families) this morning.

In Kelantan, the number of flood evacuees remained at 54 people (15 families) at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh in Pasir Mas.

According to the Drainage and Irrigation Department’s flood portal, the water level in all the major rivers in the state is reported below the danger level.

In Melaka, the is also no change in the number of evacuees, with 26 people from eight families at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Penghulu Benteng in Jasin, according to the State Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra.

In Sabah, its Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Sabah Misran Bisara said a family of seven people from Kampung Pantai, Sindumun ini Sipitang, were rescued after they were trapped in the house.

“The department received a call at 5.55am, following which a rescue team was sent to the scene. However, the flood water is receding and hopefully the fine weather will continue until evening, when contacted by Bernama. — Bernama