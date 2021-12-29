Foreign worker crushed to death in construction site accident near Jalan Kuchai Maju

Brickfields district police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said when police arrived at the scene after being alerted, the 42-year-old victim had died from severe head and body injuries. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — A foreign national was killed when an iron pole dangling from a crane fell on him at a construction site near Jalan Kuchai Maju, Kuchai Entrepreneurs Park here today.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said when police arrived at the scene after being alerted, the 42-year-old victim had died from severe head and body injuries.

“Preliminary investigations found the iron structure was being lowered to the ground and during the process, it allegedly became unstable and fell on the victim,” he said in a statement.

He assured that the investigation would be carried out transparently without any prejudice against any parties involved in the accident.

He urged those who have information on the incident to call the Brickfields police hotline at 03-2297 9222 or Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or any nearest police station. — Bernama