Floods: Pahang Islamic Religious Dept provides free replacement of marriage, divorce certs, says MB

A woman cleans fish at her house which is still inundated with floodwater in Kampunag Baru Pulau Keladi near Pekan, Pahang, December 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

TEMERLOH, Dec 29 — The Pahang Islamic Religious Department (JAIP) will provide free replacement of marriage, divorce and reconciliation certificates belonging to flood victims, involving an allocation of RM200,000, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He estimated that about 10,000 Muslim families might have lost their important documents including their marriage certificates in the floods that hit Pahang on December 17.

He said those affected could submit replacement applications at 14 district religious offices without having to make an appointment beginning on Monday, adding that the initiative would run for two months.

“Normally, RM20 will be charged for search and copy of each document, but this time it is free to ease the burden of flood victims as these documents are important for their future affairs,” he said.

The free replacement is expected to involve a total of 8,000 marriage certificates, 1,500 divorce certificates and 500 reconciliation certificates, he added.

Wan Rosdy said this when met at the handing over ceremony of RM250,000 aid for flood victims by FGV Holdings Bhd which was presented by its group chief executive officer Mohd Nazrul Izam Mansur at the Temerloh District and Land Office, here today.

Felda chairman Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh, who was also present said the contribution was part of Felda’s efforts to help the state government to carry out post-flood cleaning works.

In another development, Wan Rosdy hoped the people would wait for a report from the Pahang Forestry Department regarding the presence of wood debris in Sungai Telemong in Bentong alleged to be the cause of flooding in the area on December 18 that killed five people.

“Let the Pahang Forestry Department carry out further investigations because we have instructed them to investigate the matter in detail there are so many assumptions, let’s wait for the report,” he said.

In the incident, 10 people were rescued and another is still missing. — Bernama