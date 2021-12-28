Police finally nab fugitive ‘Long Tiger’ in Kedah after two-week nationwide manhunt (VIDEO)

The 32-year-old wanted man known as ‘Long Tiger’ is escorted from a house in Sungai Petani, Kedah, December 28, 2021, following his arrest. — Picture from Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Dec 28 — Johor police have finally nabbed the state’s most wanted fugitive known as “Long Tiger” in Kedah today after his daring escape from a courthouse lockup in Tangkak, Johor on December 15.

Police sources confirmed the capture of the 32-year-old alleged criminal gang leader of Rohingya descent, whose real name is Abd Hamim Ab Hamid, in Kedah today.

A federal police source, familiar with the operation, said the arrest was made by a joint strike team consisting of Bukit Aman and Johor criminal investigation operatives after intelligence reports were received yesterday as to the suspect’s whereabouts.

He said the suspect had initially tried to escape after police raided the house on Jalan Kuala Ketil in Sungai Petani at 3.15pm.

“During the raid, the suspect scaled a single-storey house where a brief struggle with the arresting team ensued on the roof.

“The suspect was eventually nabbed. However, an operative sustained minor injuries after he fell from the roof during the struggle,” said the source to Malay Mail on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the case.

Another source also confirmed that police have also detained a 46-year-old man who was in the same house as the suspect during the raid.

“From initial investigations, we believe that the man, who is the suspect’s contact, had helped him travel from Johor to Kedah.

“At the same time, the man is believed to have been trying to arrange for the suspect to flee the country by entering neighbouring Thailand,” said the second source.

Earlier, a picture of plainclothes policemen arresting a shirtless man, said to be the notorious “Long Tiger”, made its rounds on social media.

Both sources said the suspect, who still has pending court cases for extortion and rape in Johor, was later detained at the Kuala Muda district police headquarters in Sungai Petani.

“The joint police strike team is awaiting further instructions to escort the suspect back to Johor.

“The capture and arrest of the suspect will mark the end of the manhunt mounted by Johor police over the past 13 days,” said both sources.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay is scheduled to have a media conference on the suspect’s arrest at the Johor police contingent headquarters tomorrow morning.

On December 15, the suspect created a stir after he fled police custody while awaiting his extortion trial at the Tangkak Magistrates’ Court lockup.

He was said to have escaped via the court’s main gate at 11.55am while waiting for his extortion case to be heard.

Two policemen who were responsible for the suspect’s detention were later suspended pending investigations after it was revealed that they had been careless in discharging their duties.

In May last year, police arrested the suspect, who is said to be a local gang leader and was known to issue threats to the authorities via Facebook.

Police investigations revealed that the man had three criminal records from 2009 to 2012 involving kidnapping, rape and criminal intimidation.

The suspect also has a temporary resident status as well as a refugee card issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).