Ferry tragedy, shootings among cases in Sarawak grabbing the most attention in 2021

KUCHING, Dec 27 — The year has not been without its incidents that kept readers and netizens on the edge of their seats. From fatal accidents, shootings to missing anglers, these are the major cases that grabbed the most attention throughout 2021.

Jan 1: A pick-up truck fell into the Batang (River) Lupar at the Triso ferry ramp. The accident, which struck at around 3pm, was regarded as one of the most tragic ferry incidents in Sarawak — nine lives were lost. The victims were the driver Lorna Ting, aged 33, and her two sons Alvin Phang and Wallace Phang, aged 12 and seven, respectively; Lorna’s sister Siti Aishah Abdullah, aged 36, and her five children: Nor Shuhada (16), Khairunnisa (14), Mohd Aiman Mohd Hamzah (seven), Muhd Mustaqin (five), and four months old Mohd Ahmad.

At the scene were firefighters from the Saratok and Simunjan stations.

The accident signified a reminder to everyone on the standard operating procedures (SOP) when using such facilities. According to the SOPs, all car occupants except the driver must disembark from the vehicle prior to it being manoeuvred along the landing ramp into the ferry, and they could only board the vehicle back after it has exited the ferry at the other point of landing.

Aug 13: A shooting incident took place at the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) camp in Kota Samarahan, which resulted in four deaths.

Sarawak deputy police commissioner DCP Mancha Ata said at 7.15am, a RMAF man entered the camp’s guardhouse and took a weapon, which was kept in a safe. A corporal there, who witnessed this action, tried to stop the suspect from acting rashly. This led the suspect to open fire at the corporal, injuring the latter in the abdomen.

The corporal, who was sent to Sarawak Heart Centre at 9.15am, succumbed to his injuries while still receiving treatment.

After shooting the corporal, the suspect then went inside a room where he fatally shot two other RMAF personnel.

“After fatally wounding the two personnel at the scene, the suspect then shot himself,” said Mancha, adding that the case was investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

It was also reported that five other personnel, who were at the guardhouse at the time, managed to flee to safety.

October 2021: In this month, a search-and-rescue (SAR) operation was carried out at sea off Santubong and Telaga Air in two incidents that occurred within a day of each other.

Said to be as among the largest being conducted in Sarawak, the SAR involved more than 100 personnel from various agencies. Led by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), the first incident took place on Oct 2 when a fishing boat sank at an area 21 nautical miles off Pulau Satang Besar, Telaga Air. It was later revealed that the skipper and the first-mate were locals, while the anglers — aged between 30 and 54 — were from Peninsular Malaysia. The skipper and the anglers, were found alive by a group of fishermen, hours after they were reported missing.

On Oct 6 at 4.22pm, a body was found by fishermen at a location 3.7 nautical miles north from where the boat was reported to have sunk. It was later identified that the body was that of the vessel’s first-mate Awang Omar Awang Hamsawi.

On Oct 3, a fishing boat was reported missing. On board were five anglers — Khamizan Saidi, aged 40 (skipper); Ng Ching Hui, 36; Christopher Teo, 32; Yap Tze Kang, 41; and Leo Dy Lee Jiann Tarn, 35 — all of whom were reported to be heading to the waters of Karam Berumput and Tukun Bass, 9.3 nautical miles off Santubong.

Due to the lack of leads, a unanimous decision was reached for the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) Kuching to stand down the SAR on Oct 9. The search area encompassed 3,144 nautical square miles, covering the Tanjung Sipang, Besi Buruk, Karang Berumput, Tukun Bass, Pulau Lakei, Pulau Satang, Pulau Sampadi and Batu Mandi areas. As at December, there were still no leads regarding the whereabouts of the five anglers.

Oct 13: A shooting incident struck Kampung Kolong 1, Sungai Tengah near Kuching, which left one dead and another injured.

The deceased was identified as a soldier, in his 20s, attached to the army camp in Tondong, near Bau, while the injured person was his mother-in-law.

Padawan District police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the woman, in her 50s, sustained injuries in her left shoulder and was later brought to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for treatment.

“It is said that the army man had lost his temper and took out a M4 carbine from his car. He then fired the shots inside the living room and the kitchen of the house.

“After that, the man then went outside and turned the gun on himself.

“He did not survive,” said Abang Zainal Abidin, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

Dec 15: While many Sarawakians were getting ready for dinner, news came in that a man was shot and killed by police at the traffic light intersection of Jalan Simpang Tiga in Kuching, at 7.20pm. It is said that the man, who was driving an old Proton Saga, had been ordered by police to stop for checks.

He, however, disregarded the order and sped off, hitting several vehicles along the way leading to the traffic light intersection.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail, in a statement issued the following day, said police personnel who approached the suspect’s vehicle, saw him pulling out a shotgun, which prompted them to go on self-defence.

“In their self-defence, one of the traffic police officers fired two shots at the suspect,” said Aidi.

Prior to that, the police also fired three shots at the suspect’s car tyres to immobilise the vehicle to ensure the safety of civilians and public property, as the suspect was crashing his car into five other vehicles at the intersection.

After the car came to a stop, five police personnel then approached the vehicle for checks.

“It was then when they saw the suspect pulling out a shotgun,” said Aidi.

A check on the suspect’s car uncovered a shotgun and a few live cartridges.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the paramedics.

Aidi also revealed that the suspect had 14 past criminal records that included vehicle theft, cheating and drug abuse.

Prior to the shooting incident, Aidi said traffic police from the Kuching District headquarters came across the suspect’s car being driven dangerously and suspiciously along Jalan Wan Alwi.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, and Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 for possessing or carrying arms and ammunition without any arms licence or permit. — Borneo Post