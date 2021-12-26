PM Ismail Sabri visits flood victims in Puchong

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob visited the flood-affected areas at the Malaysian Family ‘gotong-royong’ programme in Taman Nanding, Hulu Langat December 26, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today visited flood victims who have been allowed to return to their respective homes around Puchong near here.

He arrived at Al-Istiqamah Mosque located in the flood-affected area at 1.14pm to perform Zohor prayer before proceeding with his visit at about 2.05 pm.

The Prime Minister randomly dropped into the homes of victims to take a first-hand look at the situation of victims who lost almost everything in the disaster.

Ismail Sabri also went to inspect the Village Community Council Hall (MPKK) which is the aid collection centre for flood victims.

Also participating in the visit were Minister of Federal Territories Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, Minister of Rural Development Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and Chief of Defence Forces Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

Meanwhile, flood victim, Mazalan Kadim, 44 when met by Bernama said the prime minister informed him of the RM1,000 assistance allocated by the government in their session.

“I have heard about the announcement but I am not sure how to go about applying for it,” he said.

Technician Mohd Hafiz Leong Abdullah, 29, said the prime minister lent him a sympathetic ear on his predicament after coming out of the disaster including difficulties in continuing his daily routine due to damaged electronic equipment.

“We appreciate the food aid and so on donated to us but we are also in need of other basic appliances such as a gas stove for cooking,” he said. — Bernama