Kelantan police: Almost 50pc of drugs seized at border area

Kelantan police found that almost 50 per cent of the drug seizures in the state were made in four districts bordering Malaysia’s neighbouring country. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA BARU, Dec 25 — Kelantan police found that almost 50 per cent of the drug seizures in the state were made in four districts bordering Malaysia’s neighbouring country.

State police deputy chief, Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said of the 9,678 cases recorded, 4,719 were committed in Pasir Mas, Tumpat, Tanah Merah and Jeli.

“The seized drugs were worth a total of about RM37.1 million and involving the arrest of 6,048 individuals.

“Among the drugs seized were mostly syabu, methamphetamine, heroin and “heroin base” (to be reprocessed) with all the cases investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said when contacted, here, today.

Muhamad Zaki said Kelantan police would tighten surveillance and control in the identified areas to prevent the trafficking of drugs to the other districts and states. — Bernama