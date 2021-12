People are seen holding umbrellas during rainy weather in Kuala Lumpur in Bukit Bintang September 19, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that 3,160 new Covid-19 cases were reported today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this figure brings the country’s cumulative cases to 2,738,401.

Yesterday, 3,528 new cases were reported, of which 405 were flood evacuees.

MORE TO COME