Hulu Langat MP not given govt mandate to undertake palm oil trade negotiations, says minister

MPIC minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said that in her view, any negotiation should be done using the right approach via official government channels. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry (MPIC) today said it has neither requested nor given any mandate to Hulu Langat Member of Parliament Datuk Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus to negotiate on palm oil trade and related issues with the Islamic Republic of Iran on the Malaysian government’s behalf.

MPIC minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said that in her view, any negotiation should be done using the right approach via official government channels.

“MPIC is aware of the palm oil market potential in Iran and has held a meeting with Iranian ambassador to Malaysia, His Excellency Ali Asghar Mohammadi, on October 12, 2021.

“Among matters raised during the meeting was the Iranian government’s request to raise the import limit for palm oil from 30 per cent to 40 per cent,” she said in a statement today.

Moreover, she said, a mission to Iran has been planned for the first quarter of 2022 to further efforts to increase palm oil trade between Malaysia and Iran.

“This is in line with the ministry’s functions and roles to increase palm oil trade at the global level. Efforts will continue to be made to fulfil the government’s objective to develop the country’s oil palm industry.

“I am confident that the palm oil market expansion strategies planned between Malaysia and Iran can be achieved through strong relations in a more organised manner,” she said. — Bernama