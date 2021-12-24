As monsoon season looms, Johor MB says state govt to prioritise flood relief aid

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said that should a disaster occur, all parties must work together to overcome challenges. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Dec 24 — As monsoon season preparations begin in earnest, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the state government will do all that it can to offer relief assistance to flood victims.

He reminded all parties involved to extend help immediately should the need arise.

“There should be no compromise or delays when it comes to rescue efforts and aiding all flood victims because the lives and safety of the people are a priority.

“In the face of a disaster situation, I would like to call on all relevant government agencies and departments to cut the bureaucratic red tape and not point fingers or blame others,” said Hasni in a statement issued here today.

Earlier, Hasni was briefed in a virtual session by the Johor Disaster Management Committee on the current north-east monsoon season.

Among the matters discussed were improving the present flood disaster management system as well as tackling the unexpected.

The briefing was also attended by the Johor state secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani, district officers, department heads and agency representatives.

Hasni added that should a disaster occur, all parties must work together to overcome challenges.

“At the same briefing, I also instructed the agencies involved to conduct coordination exercises to deal with any unforeseen situations.

“The training is aimed at ensuring that rescue work and assistance during floods can be synchronised and executed immediately,” he explained.

Hasni also expressed hope that non-governmental organisations (NGO) and volunteers, including youths, would be prepared to come forward to assist flood victims including those in other states.

The Benut assemblyman said that in the event of a flood, the public is advised to follow the instructions issued by the authorities and to also take appropriate measures to safeguard their personal safety.

He also reminded those who are assisting others to not be complacent and disregard Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).