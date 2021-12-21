Work on pumping out floodwaters in Batu Tiga and Taman Sri Muda has begun, says Selangor exco

Motorists attempt to drive through floodwaters in Kampung Jalan Kebung in Shah Alam December 18, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Dec 21 — The process of draining and channelling floodwaters to nearby rivers and large ditches in the still-deluged areas has begun with the use of water pumps.

State Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Izham Hashim said since last night, the state government had taken delivery of several water pumps from various sources including the federal government and Irrigation and Drainage Department (DID) of other states.

“These pumps were then sent to places in dire need such as Jalan Kebun Bunga, Batu Tiga and Taman Sri Muda in Shah Alam and water pumping work began last night,” he told reporters here today.

He said in Klang alone, more than 50 water pumps were being used for that purpose.

On power supply, he said out of 900 to 1,000 power substations in Selangor, more than 400 substations still failed to operate due to flood damage as of yesterday, causing electricity supply to be cut off in the affected areas.

In the meantime, Izham said the clean-up operation was now focused on the post-flood areas, while evacuation work are being carried out in several places that had just experienced floods.

“Several places are currently flooded, for example in Kuala Selangor and Kuala Langat because the flood water is flowing downstream, and evacuation of the people living there has already started,” he said. — Bernama