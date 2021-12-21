Report: State government hails LRT proposal for JB

Hasni expressed his confidence in the proposed LRT project, saying there was strong potential for public transportation in the Johor capital. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Mentri Besar’s Office

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The Johor state government has welcomed a consortium proposal to develop a light rail transit (LRT) project in the state capital to strengthen its public transportation system.

In a report by Kosmo!, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the proposed LRT project could support the development of the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS).

“Through the proposal from the consortium, the first phase of the seven phases of the LRT development involves the construction of rail along the Jalan Tun Razak alignment.

“The proposal is expected to strengthen the existing public transport infrastructure at Larkin Terminal and the Bandar Baru Uda area,” he said.

Hasni expressed his confidence in the proposed LRT project, saying there was strong potential for public transportation in the Johor capital.

“The cooperation of all parties, including the community, is needed to ensure this project is successful. If it can be realised, various parties can benefit from it,” he said.

According to Hasni, more than 100,000 users will benefit from the development of the RTS, which is aimed at reducing congestion by providing comfortable travel between the state and the republic.