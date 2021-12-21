Police say only some NGO vehicles allowed to enter Taman Sri Muda

Flood victims receive drinking water from volunteers at Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam, December 21, 2021. District police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said only some non-NGO vehicles are allowed to enter and exit the flood-hit area in Taman Sri Muda, Section 25. — Picture by Devan Manuel

SHAH ALAM, Dec 21 — Only some non-governmental organisation (NGO) vehicles are allowed to enter and exit the flood-hit area in Taman Sri Muda, Section 25 here, said district police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib.

He said public vehicles are not allowed to get in and out except with permission.

This was following a viral social media posting claiming there were those who were prevented from delivering food aid to flood victims in Taman Sri Muda.

“The action to control public vehicles entering the flood area is to avoid congestion and give way to lorries coming in and out to take the victims to the relief centres,” he said in a statement here today.

Baharudin said congestion at the location was feared to hamper the rescue efforts.

“The concern shown by all NGOs and the public is very much appreciated, however, we would like to remind all parties to abide by the instructions of the authorities in order to facilitate the process of rescuing the victims,” he said. — Bernama