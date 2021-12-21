PM orders authorities to speed up RM1,000 aid payment to flood victims

Flood victims receive drinking water from volunteers and rescuers at Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam, December 21, 2021. — Picture by Devan Manuel

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JELEBU, Dec 21 — Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has asked the authorities concerned to speed up the payment of RM1,000 aid to families affected by the devastating floods in several states.

The prime minister said he raised this matter when chairing a special meeting with mentris besar of flood-hit states this morning, which also discussed efforts to focus on post-flood operations.

“As I announced yesterday, the government has provided early allocations, meaning there will be more. The initial allocation of RM100 million is for repairing bridges, roads and other infrastructure including houses. At the same time, the government agreed to give RM1,000 to each family.

“It is for every family affected by floods, but it should be sent to the district office concerned. I want the payment to be speeded up to avoid any delay,” he told reporters after visiting flood victims at the Dewan Besar D’ Sury relief centre (PPS) in Jelebu today.

Ismail Sabri also wants the cleaning up operations in the affected areas to be speeded up to facilitate the return of victims to their homes.

He said the district office could allow victims to return home if flood waters were receding and the affected areas were deemed safe.

Ismail Sabri said his department would be coordinating with agencies such as the Fire and Rescue Department, police, military and district councils in implementing the clean-up operations.

On non-governmental organisations (NGOs), he said they were welcome to help in the clean-up process.

“I believe many NGOs will be involved but we hope they will notify the district flood relief centres for better coordination of their flood relief missions,” he added. — Bernama



