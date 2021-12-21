MetMalaysia: Continuous rain warning in Perlis, Kedah, Penang and northern Perak lifted

MetMalaysia director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah said continuous rain warning in Perlis, Kedah, Penang and northern Perak which was issued this morning has been lifted. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The continuous rain warning in Perlis, Kedah, Penang and northern Perak which was issued this morning has been lifted.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah said this was because the weather conditions in these states were expected to improve.

According to him, the public can get the latest weather information from MetMalaysia’s official website, myCuaca mobile application and the department’s official social media site.

For any further inquiries, contact the MetMalaysia hotline at 1-300-22-1638. — Bernama