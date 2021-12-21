In Taman Sri Muda, 50 family members end up stranded at wedding celebration for three days when floods hit

Flood victims in Taman Sri Muda Section 25 Shah Alam December 20, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Dec 21 — Folks who attended a wedding event ended up being trapped for three days when Taman Sri Muda in Shah Alam here was inundated with floodwaters.

Recounting the anxious moments, Richmond Linus, 32, said they had to write “SOS” on the window when they ran out of food on the second night and after help did not arrive they wrote “FOOD” on duct tape and taped it on the roof of the house in hopes that a helicopter would notice it.

“There are 50 of us in the family, including two babies and 10 senior citizens. The wedding was unforgettable. Because of the floods, we were stranded for three days and two nights,” he told Bernama when met on his return to see his damaged car here.

Richmond said he and 50 family members attended his sister’s wedding at a hall in the area and the water rose very fast.

He said when help did not arrive, he and seven members of his family took the initiative to go out, risking their lives to find food supplies so that other family members would not go hungry.

“The eight of us swam using a buoy. The restaurant next door gave us food but it was not enough because they also have many employees,” he said.

After three days and two nights, the family was finally rescued by a rescue team from the Fire and Rescue Department and they were taken out in a boat.

“Everyone was rescued; our sibling’s house is around here. The guests are all okay but we don’t know how to congratulate the wedded couples as it feels weird,” he joked. — Bernama