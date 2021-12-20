MetMalaysia: Low-pressure system causing thunderstorms expected in northern peninsula tomorrow and Wednesday

Dark storm clouds gather over Pantai Sabak in Kelantan, December 13, 2021. MetMalaysia has detected a low-pressure system, which may cause thunderstorms in the states in northern Peninsular Malaysia tomorrow and on Wednesday. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia) has detected a low-pressure system, which may cause thunderstorms in the states in northern Peninsular Malaysia tomorrow and on Wednesday.

MetMalaysia director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah said the forecast followed a low-pressure system now at a position 4.8’N 93.7’E in the Andaman Sea.

“The low-pressure system is expected to move to the east near the north of the Straits of Melaka. The possibility of this system rising to the level of the Tropical Depression is low as it can cause thunderstorms in the northern states of the Peninsula,” he said in a statement today.

Therefore, he reminded the people in the affected areas to be cautious.

Non-stop heavy rain since Friday had caused several areas in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and several other states to be flooded causing people to be evacuated to relief centres. — Bernama