Man found dead in Kuantan floodwaters

Fire and rescue personnel retrieved the body of a man in Kampung Cempaka this morning following floods over the weekend. — Picture via Twitter

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The body of a 34-year-old man was found in Kampung Cempaka, Kuantan at 7.15am today after floods ravaged the coastal Pahang capital.

The man was identified as Mohd Halmi Nazlan who Bernama Radio reported had been travelling in a Proton Exora with another man from Kuantan to Pekan.

Mohd Halmi's body was found almost a day after drifting away from the car in yesterday’s floods and was retrieved by personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services Department this morning.

His companion, Muhammad Amirul, 23 reportedly managed to swim to safety but was later swept away. The younger man remains missing.

Their car was found submerged some 100m from the bridge where they lost control of the vehicle.

Heavy rain and floods have wreaked havoc across some seven states in peninsular Malaysia, with thousands being displaced.

At least one death has been reported in Selangor.



