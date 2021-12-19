Tanjung Balau boat tragedy: Search and rescue operation called off, says Johor MMEA deputy director

A Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency helicopter scours the coastline for signs of victims from a boat that capsized yesterday in waters off Tanjung Balau, Kota Tinggi, December 16, 2021. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Dec 19 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate missing victims in a capsized boat incident in Tanjung Balau, Kota Tinggi, was called off today, after no new findings or clues in the five-day operation.

Johor Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) deputy director (Operations), Maritime Captain Simon Templer Lo Ak Tusa, said that the operation would end at 6pm, and the Carilamat Forward Base would also be closed.

“The decision (to call off the search) was made after taking into account no new findings, and the chances of finding a surviving victim at sea are very slim.

“This is because the specific Carilamat operation, without any indication, was found to be less effective to continue,” he said in a statement, today.

However, search and monitoring will continue by the agencies, through daily operations to control the coast, sea and so on, he added.

Simon also confirmed that no new victims had been found as at 3pm today, leaving the number of victims drowned in the incident at 21 people, with 13 rescued and 16 still feared missing.

Earlier, the operations were conducted at sea using four marine assets, over an area of 111 square nautical miles, as well as by air, involving 76.5 square nautical miles.

Apart from that, the search mission in the coastal areas was continued by Maritime Malaysia, Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), covering Tanjung Siang up to Sungai Musuh, with an estimated radius of 35 kilometres.

He said that a total of 61 officers and personnel were involved in the operation today.

“We will make continuous engagement with the maritime community, such as fishermen, shipping companies and ferry and boat operators, to channel information to the authorities if there are new indications that can be linked to this incident,” he said.

He also thanked the agencies, directly and indirectly, involved in the operation.

In the incident last Wednesday, a boat, believed to be carrying about 50 illegal immigrants, capsized in the waters of Tanjung Balau at about 4.30am. — Bernama