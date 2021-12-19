SOS in Selangor: Mum to newborn hangs white flag as water level rises in Taman Sri Muda (VIDEO)

Residents of Taman Sri Nanding in Hulu Selangor huddle together on the rooftop of Surau Al-Munir after their houses were flooded last night, December 19, 2021. — Picture courtesy of Surau Al-Munir

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Janice Su Fang is sending out a SOS to the world on social media hoping to catch the attention of rescuers as flood waters entered her house in Taman Sri Muda, Selangor last night.

Su is trapped at home in her landed property with four others, including her newborn baby, and the waters have risen to the second floor. Her handphone battery is running low fast.

The distressed Su has also hung a white cloth out of one window to alert passersby to her situation.

“I have also already hung the while flag but no one has come so far.

“We have been sitting by the window and screaming for help when we see anyone. The water level has already risen to the second floor of my home and if it gets higher by another foot, it’s going to be very bad,” she told Malay Mail when contacted after sharing her situation on the Kota Kemuning Facebook Group earlier.

She said she is in the house with three other adults, but she is most anxious for her newborn baby.

“I can’t talk much now as I am trying to conserve my phone battery. Please help,” she pleaded, before hanging up.

Su is not the only one. Social media platforms are inundated with cries from the stranded to be rescued from the floods that have struck peninsular Malaysia since last night.

One of the worst hit residential neighbourhoods in Selangor is in Shah Alam, the state capital.

Malay Mail also received videos from a resident in Section 13, Shah Alam. Rescuers are going out in boats and checking each house to see how many occupants are left to be evacuated.

One high-rise resident in Taman Mesra, Dr Christie Machial recorded a few videos of a boat earlier this morning showing the rescuers working and shared it with Malay Mail.

Elsewhere in Hulu Langat, many homeowners were seen sitting on rooftops, while waiting to be rescued.

One Twitter user [email protected] shared several photos that showed several people hunkering down on the rooftop of Surau Al-Munir in Taman Sri Nanding watching the flood waters ravage their homes below. Women and children were among those seen.

The tweeter said the residents were forced to climb to the roof last night.

“Many are stuck and there is no help until now. Please help,” the tweet read.

The Meteorological Department has issued a rainfall red alert for Selangor, Perak and Pahang today.

The floods in Selangor, including the port town of Klang and the state capital of Shah Alam, left hundreds of people stranded in their cars and workplaces. Others are stuck at home with little food or emergency supplies.

As at 8am today, data from the Selangor Mentri Besar’s Office showed that 6,242 people in flooded areas statewide have been rescued and placed in evacuation shelters.

Amid the rains, fire broke out at a small power supply substation in Batu Tiga, Shah Alam last night, causing a blackout in several areas of the state and adding to the chaos.

Thousands more, including in Pahang, have been forced to leave their homes for shelters due to rising river waters.

In Kuala Lumpur, several city landmarks, including the iconic Masjid Jamek, were also flooded last night.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has ordered the national disaster relief agency to prioritise the evacuation of people from risky areas and food for the stranded and displaced.