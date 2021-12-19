Selangor hit by major floods, federal govt mobilises immediate aid

Motorists attempt to drive through floodwaters in Kampung Jalan Kebung in Shah Alam December 18, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Floods have wreaked havoc in the Klang Valley, especially in Selangor where the situation was described as unprecedented with many areas submerged in water, rendering major roads impassable and forcing many victims to be evacuated to relief centres (PPS).

Continuous heavy rain which at times turned heavy over the past two days in the Klang Valley caught many unprepared, either trapped at home by flood waters or in their stranded cars along flooded roads.

Public postings on social media showed flooded roads and settlements in Selangor, including in Shah Alam and Port Klang, with cries for help by those trapped by the flood waters.

The unusual situation has caused Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari to seek help from the federal government to tackle the floods and extend aid to victims in the state, the worst hit this time around.

Search-and-rescue authorities and people in low-lying areas in at least six states are bracing for the worst in the face of unrelenting rain.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, in a special press conference last night, said preparations to face floods were normally made in states like Kelantan, Pahang and Terengganu, but Selangor was somewhat caught unprepared.

“I have also read on social media, some also send directly to me asking for assistance while some are sick.

“Some people informed me they were trapped in a bus for eight hours, and I have alerted the Fire and Rescue Department to the location, while many other vehicles were also trapped so we have to save the weak,” said Ismail Sabri.

Forty-five PPS were opened with 3,826 victims from 2,551 families sheltered in Selangor so far and 453 vehicle and logistics assets of various enforcement agencies were mobilised involving 2,817 personnel, he added.

The Prime Minister gave his assurance on the safety of victims as the top priority of the government apart from ensuring food supply is provided to victims especially around the Klang Valley

As of this evening, several toll plazas were closed including the Shah Alam toll plaza and the intersection slip road with only the exit open at the Subang and Seafield toll plazas for those heading south and north.

Checks on social media also found that landslides occurred at several locations, including KM 62.9 of the Karak-Bentong Highway; the road from Saujana Utama to Elmina (near the Guthrie Corridor Expressway), the road heading to Bukit Lanjan, Damansara as well as Jalan Taman Melawati 1.

Meanwhile, the number of evacuees continue to rise in other flood-hit states, such as Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Melaka, Kelantan after flooding continued as a result of continuous downpours.

Following the bad weather, Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) announced on a Facebook post tonight that electricity supply has been disrupted in 82 areas in Klang, Shah Alam (57), Port Klang (six), Sepang (three) and Banting (two), and has yet to be restored.

In addition, electricity supply was also disrupted in 20 areas in Pahang, including Kuantan, Bentong, Jerantut and Kuala Lipis; eight locations in Melaka; seven in Kelantan including the districts of Kuala Krai, Jeli and Gua Musang, all of which have yet to be restored.

As a precautionary measure to prevent Covid-19 infections, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a statement that symptomatic, at-risk, or Covid-19 positive evacuees would be isolated in quarantine centres.

He said that prior to being allowed to enter relief centres, evacuees would be screened to confirm whether they had Covid-19 symptoms of risk factors, while positive cases would be isolated at Covid-19 quarantine and low-risk treatment centres, special centres or referred to hospitals according to their requirements.

As of 11 pm, 188 relief centres were opened to house 11,384 evacuees from 4,500 families in six states hit by floods following heavy downpours since yesterday. — Bernama